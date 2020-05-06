Arizona coronavirus cases top 9,700; 1,425 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 9,700 on Wednesday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 9,707, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 426 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 31 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 1,425 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 46 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,425 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 428 people ages 65 and older;
• 203 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 260 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 497 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 36 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 116 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 103,597 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 8% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 426 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 331 people 65 years old and older;
• 55 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 25 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 15 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 9,707, is an increase of 402 cases from Tuesday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
