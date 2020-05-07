Arizona coronavirus cases top 9,900; 1,465 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases topped 9,900 on Thursday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 9,945, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Thursday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 450 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 24 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 1,465 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 40 cases from the day before.
Among the 1,465 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 433 people ages 65 and older;
• 208 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 270 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 511 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 42 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 118 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.
There have been 111,086 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with about 7.6% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 450 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 354 people 65 years old and older;
• 55 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 25 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 16 people between 20 and 44 years old.
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 9,945, is an increase of 238 cases from Wednesday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
