Arizona coronavirus cases top 98,000; 9,621 in Tucson area

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases Sunday.
With 3,536 new cases, the statewide total is 98,089, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,809 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19, with 4 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 9,621 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 308 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,411 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,217 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,411 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 4,554 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 973 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 55 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 282 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported Sunday in the county.
There have been 785,999 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 16,709 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 10.9% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 9.6% of statewide tests showed positive. On June 1, 5.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,805 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,321 people 65 years old and older;
• 250 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 122 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 108 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
