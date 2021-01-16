Arizona counties decry too little COVID-19 vaccine

As a public-health director, Alicia M. Thompson wants to make it easy for her county’s residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

So she was upset last week when she heard some Cochise County residents were driving eight hours round trip to get the shot at a statewide site in Glendale.

“We’ve worked diligently to get the systems in place to push the vaccine out to our community members, and our community members are angry,” she said, explaining they do not have enough vaccine there to meet demand. “We find it very troubling. We are dispensing every dose that comes in.”

Thompson is not alone in her experience: Pima and Santa Cruz counties also have too little vaccine.

But the Arizona Department of Health Services has announced opening a second statewide site in Maricopa County where, like the first one at Glendale’s State Farm Stadium, they plan to vaccinate 200 to 300 people an hour. The second one, opening Feb. 1, will be at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.