Arizona Daily Star goes to court seeking state public records, data

This anonymized data would allow the Star to analyze trends in ALTCS application denials and approvals without revealing the names, or other identifying information, about the applicants.

The Star has been seeking this data since February 2020 through the Arizona Public Records Law, but after the newspaper revised multiple denied requests for these records, AHCCCS refused to grant them.

While the Star has received many anecdotal complaints of denied applications from family members of those with developmental disabilities, the public does not know basic information about the outcomes of applications for long-term care, like the agency’s overall approval rates or the number of applications it processes.

While these data that describe details and outcomes of ALTCS applications are protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act, this law recognizes the value of studying these data without identifying the application. So it provides methods for de-identification.

AHCCCS has agreed that some of the application data will be public record once they are de-identified, but the agency has refused to release the data in a manner that will retain its structure and meaning.