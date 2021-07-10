Arizona Daily Star journalists received prestigious awards announced Thursday by the Arizona Press Club:
- Amy Silverman was named Virg Hill Arizona Journalist of the Year for the Star/ProPublica project "State of Denial." Silverman also won first place in public service journalism for the article "She needs a device to communicate. Arizona kept it from her for 18 months."
- Carol Ann Alaimo won the Don Bolles Award for investigative reporting for "New pet store at Marana mall under investigation."
- Mamta Popat took both first and second places for news photojournalism, as well as first place for photojournalism feature and third place for picture story.
- Kelly Presnell placed second in the top photography category, Arizona Photojournalist of the Year, for a portfolio. Presnell also won second place for picture story, second place for pictorial and third place for photojournalism feature.
- Bruce Pascoe won first place in sports beat reporting for his coverage of the University of Arizona men's basketball team.
- Liliana López Ruelas took first place in Spanish-language commentary/analysis, as well as third in Spanish-language news reporting.
- Emily Bregel placed first in Spanish-language news reporting for pandemic coverage.
- Tim Steller received second place in immigration reporting.
- Patty Machelor won second place in local government reporting, as well as third place in public service journalism.
- Henry Brean won three second-place awards, in science writing, human-interest writing and short-form feature writing.
- Caitlin Schmidt won second place in sports investigative reporting, as well as both second and third places in sports feature reporting.
- Second place in Spanish-language news reporting went to Stephanie Casanova, Justin Sayers and Alex Devoid.
- Tony Davis placed third for the Nina Mason Pulliam Environmental Journalism Award, and also won third place in breaking news.
- Jasmine Demers received third place in health reporting.
- Veronica M. Cruz won third place in food and beverage reporting.