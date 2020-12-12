 Skip to main content
Arizona Daily Star photographers, sportswriters, designer win awards
Everett Hodge, a 95-year-old World War II veteran reacts as Chelsee Hicks with The Manhattan Dolls sings over his shoulder during a World War II veterans luncheon at DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tucson, on Nov. 7, 2019. “She must have liked me,” Hodge said after she walked away. The Army vet from Bloomington, Indiana landed on Utah Beach during D-Day and marched from France to Germany fighting in the Battle of the Rhine.

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

The Arizona Daily Star picked up another seven first-place honors this past week as the annual Arizona Press Club contest wrapped up.

Results of most categories in the contest were announced in October and reported then in the Star.

But the judging of several categories, including all for photojournalism, was delayed until now.

Here are the Star's wins in those:

Photojournalist of the Year: Third place, Kelly Presnell.

Photojournalism — Picture Story:

First place, Kelly Presnell, for “Hermoso.” Judge’s comment: "The photographer has a great eye for composition and detail."

Second place: Mamta Popat.

Third place: Josh Galemore.

Photojournalism – Feature:

First place: Josh Galemore for “WWII Vet.” Judge’s comment: "A fun photo full of humanity."

Third place: Kelly Presnell.

Photojournalism – Pictorial:

First place: Mamta Popat for “Desert Snow.” Judge’s comment: "Beauty that tells a story."

Third place: Mamta Popat.

A man takes a photo of the desert landscape near Sentinel Peak covered in snow on February 22, 2019 in Tucson, Ariz. .

Photojournalism – Sports Action:

First place: Kelly Presnell for “Bull wins.” Judge’s comment: "Nice tight shot on a moment in sports that is rare to capture."

Third place: Mike Christy.

Photojournalism – Sports Feature:

First place: Kelly Presnell for “Spray.” Judge’s comment: "A fun fan moment."

Second place: Kelly Presnell.

Third place: Kelly Presnell.

Mason Valesquez of the Albuquerque Goal Busters has to shield his eyes from the heavy duty spray job on his hair for the team's march during the opening ceremonies for the 2019 Fort Lowell Shootout at Kino Stadium, Friday, January 18, 2019, Tucson, Ariz.

Photojournalism – News:

Second place: Rebecca Sasnett.

Third place: Josh Galemore.

Statewide sports beat reporting:

First place: Bruce Pascoe for Arizona Wildcats basketball beat. Judge’s comment: "This entry shows the reporter’s versatility — from game stories to in-depth features to FAQs on upcoming court cases and more. The breadth and depth of coverage is impressive."

Third place: Caitlin Schmidt.

Multi-page design:

First place: Maria Camou for "Meet the Press." Judge’s comment: "A respectful, well-deserved tribute for the invaluable side of the news business that most people never hear about nor see."

Third place: Maria Camou.

