Arizona Daily Star photographers, sportswriters, designer win awards

The Arizona Daily Star picked up another seven first-place honors this past week as the annual Arizona Press Club contest wrapped up.
Results of most categories in the contest were announced in October and reported then in the Star.
But the judging of several categories, including all for photojournalism, was delayed until now.
Here are the Star's wins in those:
Photojournalist of the Year: Third place, Kelly Presnell.
Photojournalism — Picture Story:
First place, Kelly Presnell, for “Hermoso.” Judge’s comment: "The photographer has a great eye for composition and detail."
Second place: Mamta Popat.
Third place: Josh Galemore.
Photojournalism – Feature:
First place: Josh Galemore for “WWII Vet.” Judge’s comment: "A fun photo full of humanity."
Third place: Kelly Presnell.
Photojournalism – Pictorial:
First place: Mamta Popat for “Desert Snow.” Judge’s comment: "Beauty that tells a story."
Third place: Mamta Popat.
Photojournalism – Sports Action:
First place: Kelly Presnell for “Bull wins.” Judge’s comment: "Nice tight shot on a moment in sports that is rare to capture."
Third place: Mike Christy.
Photojournalism – Sports Feature:
First place: Kelly Presnell for “Spray.” Judge’s comment: "A fun fan moment."
Second place: Kelly Presnell.
Third place: Kelly Presnell.
Photojournalism – News:
Second place: Rebecca Sasnett.
Third place: Josh Galemore.
Statewide sports beat reporting:
First place: Bruce Pascoe for Arizona Wildcats basketball beat. Judge’s comment: "This entry shows the reporter’s versatility — from game stories to in-depth features to FAQs on upcoming court cases and more. The breadth and depth of coverage is impressive."
Third place: Caitlin Schmidt.
Multi-page design:
First place: Maria Camou for "Meet the Press." Judge’s comment: "A respectful, well-deserved tribute for the invaluable side of the news business that most people never hear about nor see."
Third place: Maria Camou.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.