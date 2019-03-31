How to give year-round • Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations • Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141. • For more information: Senior Editor Debbie Kornmiller at 573-4127 or dkornmiller@tucson.com

Why I give Camp was great for my children long ago so I love to send more kids this year. — Dolores Christensen

Why we give Marguerite Ratcliffe was a charter member of ADK PSI, a group of retired and active teachers. Her husband used to donate to the Sportsmen's Fund and introduced us to Send A Kid to Camp. We are making a contribution and support the Sportsmen's Fund in the name of ADK, and in honor of Mr. Ratcliffe. Thank you for making a difference. Every year we donate in remembrance of Walter and Marguerite. — Manuela Gilbride

Why I give Thanks for sending out the envelope and for all your work on this most worthy project! -- Christine Markson.