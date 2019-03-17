Why we give

Marguerite Ratcliffe was a charter member of ADK PSI, a group of retired and active teachers. Her husband used to donate to the Sportsmen's Fund and introduced us to Send A Kid to Camp. We are making a contribution and support the Sportsmen's Fund in the name of ADK, and in honor of Mr. Ratcliffe. Thank you for making a difference. Every year we donate in remembrance of Walter and Marguerite.

— Manuela Gilbride