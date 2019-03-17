The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
Our goal is to raise $212,000 to send 625 local boys and girls to camp and to pay for camp supplies for an additional 300. In addition, we have committed $5,000 to replace the .22 rifles and $2,000 for annual maintenance of the Walter E. Lovejoy Rifle Range at the Triangle Y Ranch Camp on the back side of the Catalina Mountains.
So far this year, we’ve received 424 donations totaling $60,997. We're almost a third of the way to our goal.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,990 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c)(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. If you can claim tax credit donations made through April 15 on either your 2018 or 2019 tax return.
Arizona has assigned a code to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors are required to enter this number on their tax returns to get the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
John and Donna Albertson, $200.
Cecilia Alter, $200.
Yolanda Alvarez, $50.
Norman Balmer, $250.
Bob and Janet Barker, $200.
L.W. Barkley, $50.
Catherine Bartlett, $100.
Mr. and Mrs. Lee Roy Beach, $150.
David Berg, $50.
Constance Bischof, $100.
Nancy Blackwell, $200.
Marjorie Blaine, $200.
Ronald and Marilyn Blake, $25.
Ellen Bodow, $100.
Mary Brettholle, $100.
Rick and Kathie Cade, $200.
Cole Campbell and Regina Salaz, in honor of our daughter, Caliegh Jean Campbell, on her fourth birthday, $535.
Jimmy Carter, $25.
Dolores Christensen, $200.
Alan Citron, $200.
Katherine Conover, $100.
Marianne and Allan Cooley, $50.
Robin Coon, $1,000.
Courtney Creviston, $400.
Nancy Crosby, $50.
Ruth Curry, $25.
Diane Curtis, $50.
Janice Darrell, $100.
Marylou Deckert, $100.
Judge and Mrs. Terry Douglas, $25.
William Eccher, $100.
Eileen Fitzmaurice, $1,000.
John Fristik, $50.
George Garcia, $100.
Mary Garcia, $100.
Arizona Alpha Delta Kappa Psi (ADK Psi), in honor of Mr. Ratcliffe. Thank you for making a difference, $150.
Mr. and Mrs. Floyd Ginn, $100.
Susan Girardeau, $25.
Edythe Gissing, $100.
Gail Goode, $50.
William Greene, $100.
Gene Greenwood, $50.
Ken Hall Jr., $100.
James Hamill $50.
Millie Heine, in memory of Dr. M. Wayne Heine, $250.
Bruce Hilpert, $50.
Louis Hollingsworth, $1,000.
Barbara Holtzman, $36.
Walter Hutton, $50.
Virginia James, $30.
Carolyn Jensen, $25.
Patricia Johnson, $100.
J. Jones, $25.
Patricia Karcheski, $200.
Barbara Kehew, $100.
Kay Kennard, in memory of Eugene J. Cech, $100.
James and Jeanette Kenney, $400.
Karen Kilmer, $50.
Al Kivel, $100.
Judy Krausser, $50.
Harriet Krone, in memory of Jazzie Bella, $25.
Michael and Mary Lacagnina, $100.
Janet Lang, $25.
Tom Lauther, in memory of Mr. and Mrs. Gernot Lauther, $300.
Dana Lawson, $50.
Sophie Lenches, $25.
Wm. Lindgren, $100.
Ed Linta, $50.
Donlon Lo Biondo, $50.
Gypsy Lyle, $200.
Phil and Carol Lyons, $300.
John Macy, $20.
Lucy Masterman, $50.
Todd Mayfield, $50.
C. McComb-Berger, $250.
John and Virginia Mead, $100.
Carol Meenan, $100.
R. Meer, $125.
Metcalf family, $20.
Sarah Miller, $25.
Eileen Miller, $25.
Michael Mingus, $50.
Mr. and Mrs. Edward Moll, $50.
Morgan Family Trust, $200.
Barbara Obagy, $40.
W. Douglas and Sue Obal, $75.
Jerry Olson, $50.
George Pappas, $25.
Jean Payne, $100.
Kathryn Pensinger, $25.
Annegret Perlmutter, $50.
William and Joan Phillips, $100.
Judy Pickrell, $100.
Barbara Powell, $200.
Albert and Brenda Quick, $75.
Michael and Jane Quick, $15.
Sylvia Ramos, $30.
Steve Ray, $10.
Joseph Redekop, $75.
Rebecca Rick $50.
Carole Robertson, $75.
Peter Salomon, $1,000.
Paul and Nancy Smith, $150.
Noiel Socobi, $50.
Richard Stockton, $100.
Barbara Stone, $25.
Gary and Virginia Strniste, $200.
Mr. and Mrs. Keith Thorson, $100.
Carole Trejo, $50.
Stephen Turner, $25.
Mike and Mary Ann Ulichny, in memory of George W. Martin, $100.
Marianne Vivirito, $50.
Richard Warren, $75.
Mr. and Mrs. Willian Wooton, $25.
Two anonymous donations totaling $9,100.