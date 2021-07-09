Arizona Daily Star reporter wins state's top journalism award

Amy Silverman, an Arizona Daily Star reporter who was a 2020 fellow with ProPublica's Local Reporting Network, has won the state's most prestigious journalism award.

Silverman was named Virg Hill Journallist of the Year by the Arizona Press Club for what the judging panel called her "fantastic work highlighting issues within the state for those with disabilities."

In writing about how often Arizonans with disabilities are denied services they desperately need, Silverman was determined that her work be for people with disabilities, not just about them.

Her passion led to groundbreaking work to directly involve people with various disabilities, the highlight of which was translating the story into plain language text, a format that streamlines and clarifies information rather than talks down to people at a lower reading level. This was the first time a mainstream media organization made such an attempt.

“I like my story I forward it to my parents. I am going to forward it to my ddd person,” wrote Cassie Camacho, who has an intellectual disability and whose mostly failed attempts to get services were featured in the story. “I hope you can see me complete in special Olympics one day!”