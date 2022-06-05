 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp

Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp

Send a kid to camp logo

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.

Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.

We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.

This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 788 donations totaling $118,740, or just over 52% of our goal.

Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.

People are also reading…

Donations are welcome throughout the year.

Recent donations include:

Donald Albin, $35.

Eunice Nelson Albright, $100.

Hector Amado, $45.

Frank Amparano, $200.

Joyce Armstrong, $45.

Patricia Banner, $50.

Grace Barettholle, $100.

Mr. and Mrs. Robert Barnes, $500.

Melanie Bates, in memory of Robert L. Bates, $325.

Elizabeth Beckwith, $50.

Gail Ben-Jamin, $25.

Larry and Randi Berkson, $800.

Linza Bethea, $20.

Sharon Bigot, $100.

P.K. Brady, in memory of Jim Brady, $100.

E.M. Brown, $100.

Michael Bubla, $400.

Hale and Patricia Burrus, $25.

John Campbell, $400.

Carol Carlin, in honor of Hubert Summers, $100.

John Carter, $100.

Alan Citron, $250.

Bill and Rosemary Clarke, $400.

T.J. Cochran, $50.

Mr. and Mrs. James Crawford, $100.

Franklin Crosby, $200.

Joseph Daniszewski, $250.

Mary Lou Decker, $100.

Judith Donbergs, $100.

Robert Downs, $200.

Mary Erbe, $100.

Katherine Ferguson, $50.

Ruben Fernandez, $250.

Irma Ficzeri, $100.

Gary and Charlene Forbes, $200.

Kathleen Fordney, in memory of Norma Gamble, $50.

Witthoft Apprill Family Foundation, $500.

Frederick Frelinghuysen, $100.

David Gallaher, in memory of Liz Cohn, a dedicated Rotarian, $100.

Robin and Anne Gomez, $100.

Thomas Greco, $50.

Lois Handley, $100.

Katherina Harder, $1,000.

William Harlow, in memory of my brother John M. Harlow Jr., $300.

Jack Harmon, $25.

Elizabeth Heintz, in memory of John C. Heintz, $20.

Cynthia Henry, in memory of John Almquest, $30.

Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Hicks, $200.

Mindy and Fred Hirsh, $50.

Morgan and Sharon Hunter, $150.

Adrian Ingalsbe, $75.

Robert and Sheryl Ivey, $50.

Nancy Jacques, $150.

Steven Jarrett, $100.

Rodell Johnson, $250.

Ken Johnson, in memory of Chick Hawkins, Jim Eppler and Tommy Hudson, $500.

How to give year-round

• Credit-card donations: azsendakidtocamp.org/donations

• Send checks, payable to Sportsmen's Fund, to: Send a Kid to Camp, P.O. Box 16141, Tucson, AZ 85732-6141

• For more information: Debbie Kornmiller at 520-954-3139 or debbiekornmiller@gmail.com

How to send your child to camp

Camp scholarships are available from the following organizations:

Boy Scouts: 520-750-0385

Girl Scouts: 520-327-2288

Lions Camp Tatiyee: 480-380-4254

YMCA Triangle Y Camp: 520-884-0987

Did you know?

If you are age 70½ or older and have savings in an IRA, you may be able to give directly from your IRA and save even more on your federal and Arizona taxes. If your custodian sends a payment directly from your IRA to the Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund, you may be able to deduct it as a Qualifying Charitable Distribution on your tax return even if you claim the standard deduction. Consult your tax adviser for more information about how this applies to you.

— Mikala Jansen, CPA, and Sportsmen’s Fund director

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grijalva: Hudbay illegally grading washes in mountains near Tucson

Grijalva: Hudbay illegally grading washes in mountains near Tucson

For Star subscribers: Rep. Raúl Grijalva, House Natural Resources Committee chair, wants feds to consider halting mining company's grading for the Copper World project as a Clean Water Act violation. But the company says there's no federal determination any washes on site are worthy of U.S. regulation. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: The Sixth Avenue and Seventh Street intersection has reopened

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News