Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund Send a Kid to Camp

The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend summer camp at little or no cost to their families.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 43,081 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501(c )(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 97 cents from every dollar going to send kids to camp.
We send local kids to weeklong YMCA, Boy Scout or Girl Scout overnight or virtual camps, and virtual and overnight Camp Tatiyee, for school-age children and older teens with special needs.
This is our 75th year of raising money to help local boys and girls do more and be more. Our goal is to raise $225,000 to send up to 700 local boys and girls to summer camp. So far, we’ve received 788 donations totaling $118,740, or just over 52% of our goal.
Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations. Our code is 20450.
People are also reading…
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Donald Albin, $35.
Eunice Nelson Albright, $100.
Hector Amado, $45.
Frank Amparano, $200.
Joyce Armstrong, $45.
Patricia Banner, $50.
Grace Barettholle, $100.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Barnes, $500.
Melanie Bates, in memory of Robert L. Bates, $325.
Elizabeth Beckwith, $50.
Gail Ben-Jamin, $25.
Larry and Randi Berkson, $800.
Linza Bethea, $20.
Sharon Bigot, $100.
P.K. Brady, in memory of Jim Brady, $100.
E.M. Brown, $100.
Michael Bubla, $400.
Hale and Patricia Burrus, $25.
John Campbell, $400.
Carol Carlin, in honor of Hubert Summers, $100.
John Carter, $100.
Alan Citron, $250.
Bill and Rosemary Clarke, $400.
T.J. Cochran, $50.
Mr. and Mrs. James Crawford, $100.
Franklin Crosby, $200.
Joseph Daniszewski, $250.
Mary Lou Decker, $100.
Judith Donbergs, $100.
Robert Downs, $200.
Mary Erbe, $100.
Katherine Ferguson, $50.
Ruben Fernandez, $250.
Irma Ficzeri, $100.
Gary and Charlene Forbes, $200.
Kathleen Fordney, in memory of Norma Gamble, $50.
Witthoft Apprill Family Foundation, $500.
Frederick Frelinghuysen, $100.
David Gallaher, in memory of Liz Cohn, a dedicated Rotarian, $100.
Robin and Anne Gomez, $100.
Thomas Greco, $50.
Lois Handley, $100.
Katherina Harder, $1,000.
William Harlow, in memory of my brother John M. Harlow Jr., $300.
Jack Harmon, $25.
Elizabeth Heintz, in memory of John C. Heintz, $20.
Cynthia Henry, in memory of John Almquest, $30.
Dr. and Mrs. Thomas Hicks, $200.
Mindy and Fred Hirsh, $50.
Morgan and Sharon Hunter, $150.
Adrian Ingalsbe, $75.
Robert and Sheryl Ivey, $50.
Nancy Jacques, $150.
Steven Jarrett, $100.
Rodell Johnson, $250.
Ken Johnson, in memory of Chick Hawkins, Jim Eppler and Tommy Hudson, $500.