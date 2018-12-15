The Arizona Daily Star Sportsmen’s Fund raises money so children from low-income households and military families can attend overnight YMCA, Boy Scout and Girl Scout camps and Camp Tatiyee — for school-age children and older teens with special needs — at little or no cost to their families.
This year, we’ve received 1,577 donations totaling $207,332. We spent $214,979 to send 621 local boys and girls to overnight camp and for camp supplies for another 299 children.
Today we are thanking 15 families for their donations totaling $3,475.
Since 1947, the Sportsmen’s Fund has helped pay for 40,691 children to go to camp. We’re one of the oldest 501c(3) charities in Arizona and one of the most efficient, with 98 cents of every dollar going to send kids to camp. Your contribution qualifies for the Arizona tax credit of up to $800 for donations to qualifying charitable organizations.
New this year is that Arizona has assigned a code number to each qualifying charitable organization. Donors will be required to enter this number on their tax returns to get the credit. The Sportsmen’s Fund code number is 20450.
Donations are welcome throughout the year.
Recent donations include:
Sara Boyd, $100.
Terry Bracy, $250.
Harry Brauer, $100.
Michael Byers, $150.
Robert Downs $400.
Brian and Evelyn Gooch, $50.
John and Kathy Heyl, $100.
Beverly Kofron, $50.
Carmania Lewis, in memory of Jim Lewis, who supported the Sportsmen’s Fund for many years, $300.
Jeff Lewis, $800.
Marc and Nancy Pearlman, $300.
H.W. Seaney, $400.
Byron Snyder, $50.
Burt Steves, $400.
Mark Zimmer, $25.