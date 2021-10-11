Arizona Daily Star wins AZ Newspaper, Journalist and Photographer of the Year honors

The Arizona Daily Star won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual awards announced Saturday.

The Star, under publisher John D’Orlando and editor Jill Jorden Spitz, earned Arizona Newspaper of the Year in the daily category.

Star columnist Tim Steller was named the 2021 Journalist of the Year for his investigative commentary on issues involving immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kelly Presnell of the Star won a fourth consecutive award as ANA Photographer of the Year.

The Star also received 1st Place for community service and journalistic achievement.

The contest was judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and The Associated Press’ West regional bureau.

The AP's Member of the Year award also went to the Arizona Daily Star. It was presented by Peter Prengaman, the AP's news director for the Western United States.

Here are the Star's other winners:

Editorial page excellence, 1st Place

Newspaper website, 1st Place

Special section or magazine, 1st Place.