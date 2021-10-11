 Skip to main content
Arizona Daily Star wins AZ Newspaper, Journalist and Photographer of the Year honors
Arizona Daily Star wins AZ Newspaper, Journalist and Photographer of the Year honors

  • Updated

The Arizona Daily Star won top honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual awards announced Saturday.

The Star, under publisher John D’Orlando and editor Jill Jorden Spitz, earned Arizona Newspaper of the Year in the daily category.

Star columnist Tim Steller was named the 2021 Journalist of the Year for his investigative commentary on issues involving immigration and the U.S.-Mexico border.

Kelly Presnell of the Star won a fourth consecutive award as ANA Photographer of the Year. 

The Star also received 1st Place for community service and journalistic achievement.

The contest was judged by the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association and The Associated Press’ West regional bureau.

The AP's Member of the Year award also went to the Arizona Daily Star. It was presented by Peter Prengaman, the AP's news director for the Western United States.

Here are the Star's other winners:

Editorial page excellence, 1st Place

Newspaper website, 1st Place

Special section or magazine, 1st Place.

Best news story: 1st Place, Curt Prendergast, for "Future of border wall"; 2nd Place, Danyelle Khmara, for "Tucson school districts’ enrollment suffers"; 3rd Place, Justin Sayers and Jasmine Demers, for "Tucson nursing home has state’s worst COVID-19 death toll."

Best sustained coverage or series: 1st Place, Patty Machelor, for "COVID-19  evictions crisis."

Enterprise reporting: 1st Place, Curt Prendergast, for "Future of border wall about to be handed over to voters"; 3rd Place, Tony Davis, for "Tucson’s south side has 9 of the city’s 10 hottest neighborhoods."

Best column, feature or commentary: 1st Place, Tim Steller, for "Border panic is overblown"; 2nd Place, David Fitzsimmons, for "Seeking refuge from the virus in our desert wilderness"; 3rd Place, Tim Steller, for "Outgoing county attorney tied hands of new one on key case."

Investigative reporting: 2nd Place, Justin Sayers, for "UA’s work with conservative PR firm to promote coronavirus efforts raises ‘red flags’"; and 3rd Place, Justin Sayers, Stephanie Casanova and Alex Devoid, for "In Tucson’s Latino communities, coronavirus didn’t create problems, it exposed existing ones."

Best sports story: 1st Place, Caitlin Schmidt, for "3 race car-driving girls make track history"; 2nd Place, Bruce Pascoe, for "Legendary UA basketball coach Lute Olson dies".

Best team, sport or sports beat coverage: 1st Place, Caitlin Schmidt, for "Title IX and other issues in UA athletic department."

Best feature story: 2nd Place, Danyelle Khmara, for "Amid pandemic, Tucson educators form grassroots system to support families in need"; 3rd Place, Cathalena E. Burch, for "retired Tucson cop heading for Hollywood’s bright lights, big dreams."

Best news photograph: 1st Place, Mamta Popat, for "Hug tunnel'; 2nd Place,  Kelly Presnell, for "Bighorn Fire." 

Best sports photograph: 2nd Place, Mamta Popat, for "Words with referee"; 3rd Place, Kelly Presnell, for "COVID tennis."

Best feature photograph: 1st Place, Kelly Presnell, for "Drive in"; 2nd Place, Kelly Presnell, for "COVID Christmas."

Best feature photo layout or photo story: 1st Place, Mamta Popat, for "State of Denial"; 2nd Place, Rebecca Sasnett, for "Tucson’s fitness world leans on technology and the internet."

Reporting and newswriting excellence, 2nd place

Departmental news and copywriting excellence, 2nd place

Page design excellence, 2nd place

Best use of photography, 2nd Place

Kelly Presnell, Photographer of the Year

Kelly Presnell, Photographer of the Year

 A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
John D’Orlando, publisher of the Arizona Daily Star, 2021 Newspaper of the Year

 Debbie Kornmiller
Caitlin Schmidt, two 1st Place awards

 Ron Medvescek, Arizona Daily Star
Mamta Popat, two 1st Place awards

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

