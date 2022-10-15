Arizona Daily Star wins top honors in state newspapers contest

The Arizona Daily Star won top 2022 honors in the Arizona Newspapers Association’s annual Better Newspapers Contest.

The Star, under publisher John D'Orlando and editor Jill Jorden Spitz, earned Arizona Newspaper of the Year and finished first in general excellence among newspapers with a circulation of over 25,000.

The Star’s Kelly Presnell won a fifth consecutive award as ANA Photographer of the Year.

Star reporter Tony Davis placed second for Journalist of the Year.

The Star also earned first places in reporting and newswriting excellence; news and copy editing excellence; editorial page excellence; newspaper website for www.tucson.com; best newsletter for #ThisIsTucson newsletters; and best newspaper innovation for NewsVu QR codes.

In addition, Star journalists received:

First-place awards:

Caitlin Schmidt, first place, community service/journalistic achievement, for "Serving Tucson with Solutions coverage."

Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid, first place, best sustained coverage or series, for "A crisis deepens in the desert."

Tim Steller, first place, best column, feature or commentary, for "Tucson fails to ‘live mas’."

Emily Bregel, first place, investigative reporting, for "Beach paradise beloved by Arizonans soiled by bubbling sewage."

Danyelle Khmara, first place, best use of data journalism, for "Misleading tally: Border crossers counted more than once."

Caitlin Schmidt, Edward Celaya and Rebecca Sasnett, first place, online coverage of breaking news, for "Deadly rampage on Tucson’s south side."

Bruce Pascoe, first place, best team, sport or sports beat coverage, for college basketball beat coverage.

Ellice Leuders, first place, best feature story, for "La Estrella Bakery just expanded — here’s what you missed at the grand opening."

Rick Wiley, first place, best news photograph, for "Monsoon water rescue."

Kelly Presnell, first place, best sports photograph, for "Rodeo prayer."

Second-place awards:

Patty Machelor, second place, best news story, for "Saving each other."

Henry Brean, second place, best feature story, for "It’s not borrowed time. It’s everything."

Kathryn Palmer, second place, enterprise reporting, for "UA has resoures to help hungry students. Is it enough?

Nicole Ludden, second place, online coverage of breaking news, for "Tucson mandates vaccines for employees."

Kelly Presnell, second place, best news photograph, for "Cat rescue."

Mamta Popat, second place, best feature photograph, for "Splash pad."

Kelly Presnell, second place, best sports photograph, for "Dunks and leaps."

Third-place awards:

Curt Prendergast and Alex Devoid, third place, best use of data journalism, for "A crisis deepens in the desert."

Michael Lev, third place, best sports story, for "Showman, savior … or both?"

Kelly Presnell, third place, best news photograph, for "Hair-raising experience."

Rebecca Sasnett, third place, best sports photograph, for "Great landing."

Kelly Presnell, third place, best feature photograph, for "Water Bubbles."

The Star's awards in advertising/marketing:

Missy Davis, first place, best ad under 1/2 page, for "Unleased Boudoir."

Ben Brown, first place, best ad 1/2 page or larger, for "Tucson Rodeo Parade – Route."

Alexis Walters, first place, best online ad, for "This is Tucson – School and Camp Fair."

David Montemayor, first place, best online ad (animated), for "Readers Choice Online."

Missy Davis, first place, best classified section, for "Sept. 12th Sunday Classifieds."

Jay Walsh, first place, best advertising video, for "Account Executives."

Alexis Walters, first place, best newsletter/eblast, for "Pima County Fair."

Jay Walsh (video) and David Montemayor (display), first place, best event, for "2021 Readers Choice."

Ben Brown, second place, best newspaper promotion ad, series or section, for "Amplified Digital – Arizona Daily Star."