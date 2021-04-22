Arizona Democratic Party sues, tries to stop Senate audit of 2020 election

What makes all that legally problematic, Desai told Coury, is that neither the Senate nor Cyber Ninjas appear to have policies and procedures in place to perform their tasks or for preserving the integrity of the process.

For example, she said, there is nothing to ensure that markings on ballots are not altered or added to during the audit. And there is nothing to ensure "a secure and documented chain of custody for the ballots and election equipment,'' she said.

Desai also said there is reason to believe the inspections may not be performed by bipartisan teams including at least two members of different political parties.

She said former Secretary of State Ken Bennett, who the Senate hired to be the liaison with the auditors, has said that about 70% of those who have applied to be observers are Republicans, with the balance split among Libertarians, Democrats or independents.

And there are other issues, including conflicting statements from Bennett on what procedures will be in place to ensure that reporters will be able to observe the process.

Desai told Coury none of the claims should come as a surprise to Fann, Bennett or Cyber Ninjas, all of whom are named as defendants in the lawsuit.