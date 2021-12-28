Arizona Democrats stand to lose congressional seats, two analysts say

Analysts also look at other data points. Those include political history, such as how well candidates have done in the last couple of years with the same group of voters.

"The 2018 governor's race is probably the least predictive just because that race was a blowout,'' Khalaf told Capitol Media Services.

Incumbent Republican Doug Ducey picked up 56% of the vote against less than 42% for Democrat David Garcia, with most of the balance going to Green Party candidate Angel Torres.

Similarly, the 2020 presidential race, where Joe Biden edged incumbent Donald Trump by 10,457 votes in Arizona, appears not to be a reliable predictor.

Khalaf said it may be best to go farther down the 2018 ballot to see how people in any given area voted. That includes the race for attorney general where Republican Mark Brnovich got 80,672 more votes than Democrat January Contreras statewide.

"It's a race that obviously wasn't under the radar,'' Khalaf said. "Money was spent significantly from both sides. But the performance was where you would expect a Republican to perform.''