Arizona Democrats sue to get list of early voters who need to fix signature problems

The Arizona Democratic Party wants the state’s two largest counties to give it real-time access to a list of voters whose signatures on early ballot envelopes do not match what’s on file, or who forgot to sign.
In separate lawsuits filed in Maricopa and Pima county superior courts, the party contends the information is public.
It says the party needs the list immediately to contact those voters — or at least the ones registered as Democrats — to make the fixes to get their ballots tallied.
“If ADP is not provided the records it has requested, it will be unable to assist these eligible voters, including its members and constituents, in making sure that their ballots count in the November 2020 election,” attorney John Gray wrote for the party. That, he said, would end up “frustrating its mission and also directly harming its members and constituents whose right to vote will be denied.”
Late Wednesday, the Arizona Republican Party, said it, too, will request the records.
The state GOP is interested in getting as many ballots from registered Republicans counted as possible, just as the Democrats are trying to do with their voters, said state GOP spokesman Zach Henry.
But Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes and Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez — who are both Democrats — want the judges to reject the political parties’ requests.
“It would cost us, literally, hundreds and hundreds of man-hours of work to actually create a real-time list and distribute it and monitor it the way that they’re asking for,” Fontes said.
More problematic is the potential for problems, he said. He noted the essence of the claim is that the information is a public record. And that would mean it would have to be provided to anyone who asks, Fontes said.
“If I give them this information, then everybody else gets to have this information,” he said, all of which would be available while voting is still going on. “And now you have chaos.”
Rodriguez said she has similar concerns.
“It confuses the voter,” she said. “We want the voter to answer to us so we can process their ballot.”
There’s the chance of mischief, she said.
“The way politics is played, I wouldn’t put it past either one of them to target the opposite (party) and say, ‘Don’t worry, you don’t have to call, your ballot’s been resolved,’ ‘’ Rodriguez said.
“We want the voters to respond to our calls, not talking to you,” she said of outsiders, including political parties.
Both said the decision to fight the lawsuits is not political. But they also said the parties’ request is unnecessary.
“We’ve been doing it since early voting started,” Fontes said about contacting voters if the signatures on the envelope do not match the signature on file.
“That’s why we ask folks to put their phone number on there so we can have the quickest, easiest way to contact the voter to verify their identity and ensure that their ballot gets cast” and counted, he said. “That’s our goal.”
Even if a voter forgets to sign a ballot, and doesn’t provide a phone number, the recorder’s office still reaches out, Fontes said. “We have records that go back years,” he said.
Fontes said he was not suggesting there is something nefarious in the request. “I think that the Democratic Party is well intentioned,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s an appropriate request at this time.”
An appropriate time would be after Election Day, Fontes said, when people have five business days — through Nov. 10 — to fix problems with the signatures on their ballots.
“That’s when it’s appropriate to get them to help us — by ‘them,’ I mean the parties — to help us contact voters,” he said, when there’s no chance of confusing people.
At that point, “all of the votes that are going to be cast have been cast,” Fontes said. “And it’s just a matter of administering the mismatched signatures.”
That offer to provide the list beginning Nov. 4 did not satisfy the Democratic Party.
Gray pointed out that while ballots with mismatched signatures can be “cured” or fixed after the election, that’s not the case with missing signatures. They have to be fixed by 7 p.m. on Election Day, with no post-election grace period.
An offer for post-election data, he said, “effectively renders ADP’s request futile.”
And from a strictly legal standpoint, Gray said the recorders have an obligation under the state’s Public Records Law to respond “promptly” to the request.
He also said there is no intent to mislead anyone.
“Specifically, volunteers from ADP call voters, clearly identify themselves, ask if the voter has already been made aware of the need to cure a deficiency, and then provide information on steps the voter can take to cure the deficiency,” Gray wrote in his legal filings. “Volunteers work carefully to provide accurate information to voters about how they can cure their ballots.”
The issue apparently is limited to just these two counties. Recorders in the other 13 counties have agreed to furnish the information, according to court testimony presented this week in the case against Fontes.
A Maricopa County judge has taken the claim against Fontes under advisement. Pima County Superior Court Judge Catherine Woods is set to hear the case against Rodriguez on Thursday, Oct. 22.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.