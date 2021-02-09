Arizona Dems seek to expel Rep. Finchem over actions at U.S. Capitol rally

There’s another hurdle: It would take a two-thirds vote of the 60-member House to oust Finchem, meaning at least 11 of the 31 Republicans would need to go along with the 29 Democrats.

Still, Salman said she believes there is enough to say Finchem incited insurrection, including his membership in the Oath Keepers which was involved in the attack on the Capitol and which she said “had the very clear intent to kill members of Congress, to kill the vice president.” And she said even if he didn’t enter the Capitol, he did go past the barricades around the building.

Part of her complaint is based on Finchem’s ties to Ali Alexander who has described himself at the “father” of the “Stop the Steal” movement that ultimately culminated with the attack on the Capitol.

Salman said that Alexander, who is being sought by the FBI, worked closely with Finchem to get people to the Washington rally that led to the invasion of the Capitol.

Much of what is in HR 2006 is a matter of public record.

For example, he helped put together what Salman called a “sham hearing” at a Phoenix hotel where Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani told a handful of GOP lawmakers the evidence he had of fraud in the election of Joe Biden.