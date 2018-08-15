A man was arrested in Brooklyn, N.Y. after an online chat with a teen girl turned out to be a detective with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office.
Christopher Cangelosi had been under investigation after contacting who he thought was a 14-year-old girl in an online chatroom, the sheriff's office said in a news release.
After the detective disclosed he was a minor, Cangelosi sent inappropriate pictures and asked the detective's persona to engage in sexual acts with him and his friends.
Cangelosi ended the conversation by expressing plans to travel to Arizona.
Detectives identified Cangelosi and his location in New York. He was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations personnel Aug. 8.
They learned he previously plead guilty in a New York court for an offense related to sexual abuse of a girl with autism in December 2017, the news release said.
A search of his computer led to the discovery of "numerous child exploitative images and videos."
"You never know who is on the other side of a chat, so please talk to your kids about some of the dangers lurking online," said Sheriff Mark Lamb in the news release.
Cangelosi faces charges for possession of child pornography and may face additional charges in Arizona.