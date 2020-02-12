Arizona DPS: 3 killed in freeway crash near Nogales were related

Three people killed in a crash on Interstate 19 Tuesday evening north of Nogales were related, officials said Wednesday.

Nicole Diaz, 18, the driver, Roxanna Diaz, 30, and a 17-year-old girl who was not named, were killed when their vehicle rear-ended another vehicle near Tumacacori Interchange Road, the state Department of Public Safety said in an email.

A fourth passenger was taken to a hospital.

While the DPS said the victims were relatives, it did not give specific information about the family ties.

The collision happened just after 3 p.m. as traffic was slowing down due to another crash just up the interstate, the department said Wednesday.

It was raining heavily at the time of the crash.

The driver of the vehicle that was struck was not injured, the department said.

The DPS initially said three vehicles were involved in the crash.

