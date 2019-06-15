Arizona drivers will see two new safety messages on highway message boards starting this weekend.
The Arizona Department of Transportation opened the contest to state residents, who submitted messages. The public then voted for their two favorite messages.
Mitzie Warner, of Chandler, asked people to “drive like the person your dog thinks you are.”
“Dogs see the best in us,” Warner said in an ADOT news release. “If we all drove like the people they believe us to be – a little nicer, a little more courtesy – it’d be much better.”
David Posey of San Tan Valley reminded people to avoid driving drunk with his message, “Drink and drive? Meet police and see new bars.”
“I just want everyone to know with all the options we have out there today, like Uber and Lyft there is no sense in risking hurting someone else or yourself,” Posey said in a news release.
People voted for two of fifteen finalist’s messages. ADOT tallied more than 5,000 votes.