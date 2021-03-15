Arizona families to benefit from $1.4 billion to help with food, child care

The relief funds can be used to make child care in Arizona more affordable, pay educators, expand eligibility for more children and support programming, according to the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

The food assistance funds announced this week will go to Arizona households with eligible children who meet one of the two following criteria:

The child is enrolled in the Richard B. Russell National School Lunch Act program in Arizona whose school is either closed or offering a full-time or part-time distance learning model due to the COVID-19 pandemic; OR

The child is under the age of 6 and already receiving nutrition assistance.

“The $200 million we were able to distribute last year when the pandemic EBT, or electronic benefit transfer, program was established made an incredible impact on Arizona families,” said Michael Wisehart, director of the state’s DES.

“The inclusion of children under 6 enrolled in SNAP will help ensure all families in need of assistance are able to support the nutrition of their children.”

Households do not need to apply for the benefits.