The fire in Amado has burned about eight to 10 acres Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

 Green Valley Fire District

Firefighters from six Arizona stations are battling a brush fire that has burned at least 8 to 10 acres in Amado Wednesday afternoon, an official said.

Crews responded at about noon to an area northeast of the Lakewood community and immediately began attacking the slow-moving fire, said L.T. Pratt, a Green Valley Fire District spokesman.

Firefighters conducted a burnout operation, Pratt said. The technique allows firefighters to use a controlled fire to eliminate fuel for the brush fire between a control line.

Two firefighters work to extinguish a brush fire in Amado Wednesday afternoon. The fire has burned at least eight to 10 acres of land.

No structures are currently in danger and no evacuations have been issued, Pratt said, adding that the fire is burning dry grass and small mesquite trees northeast to the Interstate 19 frontage road.

A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The fire operation has only closed the west side of the I-19 frontage road at West Santa Marie Drive.

Motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment in the area and watch for smoke that may reduce visibility, Pratt said.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact Star reporter Shaq Davis at 573-4218 or sdavis@tucson.com

On Twitter: @ShaqDavis1

Tags

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.