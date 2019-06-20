Firefighters are continuing to monitor a brush fire that has burned around 41 acres in Amado as of Thursday morning, according to officials.
Crews responded at about noon Wednesday to an area northeast of the Lakewood community and immediately began attacking the slow-moving fire, said L.T. Pratt, a Green Valley Fire District spokesman.
Firefighters conducted a burnout operation, Pratt said. The technique allows firefighters to use a controlled fire to eliminate fuel for the brush fire between a control line.
No structures are currently in danger and no evacuations have been issued, Pratt said, adding that the fire is burning dry grass and small mesquite trees northeast to the Interstate 19 frontage road.
A cause for the fire has yet to be determined.
Motorists should be aware of personnel and equipment in the area and watch for smoke that may reduce visibility, Pratt said.