Arizona Game and Fish looking for bobcat with pipe on its head in Tucson area

Arizona Game and Fish Department is looking to rescue a juvenile bobcat that has its head trapped in a black flex pipe.

The bobcat was seen near Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle Road. Department officials are trying to trap or tranquilize the bobcat.

Those who have seen the bobcat are urged to call 623-236-7201.

