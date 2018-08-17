Have you ever wanted to see how bats operate without getting too close? Well, the Arizona Game and Fish Department is giving that opportunity to viewers starting today.
A wildlife camera has been set up to give viewers a live look-in on bats living in the Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area near Safford, Ariz. It's likely the first known live-stream specific to bats in the state, the department says.
The camera is positioned to capture the Yuma Myotis bats roosting, or simply, their living area.
Bats were first discovered in the Cluff Ranch property 26 years ago, which they used to raise their young. The barn was later set aside solely for the bats' use, the news release said.
“One of our goals as a department is to connect and engage the public with their wildlife,” said Randy Babb, the watchable wildlife program manager. “Live-streaming wildlife cameras are just one more tool to do just that.”
To view the bats, check the live cams here. Your best chance to view them is between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m., a department news release said. The bats may be difficult to view later in the day.
You can also send in your observations by tweeting the Arizona Game and Fish Department while using the hashtag #findthebats.