Arizona Game and Fish Department is once again reminding people to leave baby animals alone after a "days old" whitetail fawn was found, officials said.
The department fielded calls from residents in Fort Huachuca, Ariz. about what to do with the baby left alone.
Mark Hart, a department spokesman, said most of the time the babies are waiting for the mother to come back to feed it.
"For them to be left alone is not unusual," Hart said. He said it's best not to assume that they aren't being cared for by the mother.
He added that it's typical to see the babies as they are born during the summer.
Leave Baby Wildlife Alone: A days old whitetail fawn bedded down in SE AZ. Mom is nearby feeding. Don't attempt rescue if you see this. Doing so will doom it to a life in captivity. Unsure? Call us at 623-236-7201 24&7. pic.twitter.com/8amC0uc7Pp— AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) August 1, 2018
In times of doubt it's best to call an expert about what to do, especially if the baby animal is injured.
If someone takes a baby from its environment wildlife rehabilitators have to find a place for the animal. This could mean a life of captivity for it.