Arizona Game and Fish rescues bobcat with pipe on its head in Tucson area

The Arizona Game and Fish Department found and freed a juvenile bobcat that had its head trapped in a black flex pipe on Thursday.

The bobcat was found in Oro Valley with help from the area's residents. It was treated for a minor abrasion and released after being trapped and tranquilized, the department said.

It is unknown how the bobcat got stuck.

On Sept. 21, Game & Fish was looking for the bobcat after it was seen near Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle Road.

