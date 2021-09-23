 Skip to main content
Arizona Game and Fish rescues bobcat with pipe on its head in Tucson area
The Arizona Game and Fish Department found and freed a juvenile bobcat that had its head trapped in a black flex pipe on Thursday. 

The bobcat was found in Oro Valley with help from the area's residents. It was treated for a minor abrasion and released after being trapped and tranquilized, the department said. 

It is unknown how the bobcat got stuck. 

On Sept. 21, Game & Fish was looking for the bobcat after it was seen near Rancho Vistoso Boulevard and Oracle Road. 

This year has been an active one for critters around Tucson. These coyote pups were spotted late this spring on Tucson's southwest side before the monsoon rains started. Video courtesy Cindy Broughton.

Broughton, who posted the video online in August, said a new litter of coyotes takes shelter in a drain pipe near her home every year before outgrowing it and moving to a nearby wash. 

