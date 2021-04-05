Arizona Gives Day is vital fundraiser for many nonprofits

“We are a valuable service and we rely upon donations for our operation. Lots of our donations come from clients or people who send $10 or $50 because they know that 99.9 of the money they give us is used to help people. That may not seem like much money, but it all adds up and we are more than grateful to get it,” said Dale Faulkner, program coordinator.

The program is one of more than 100 Pima County nonprofits participating in Arizona Gives Day that also qualifies for the Arizona Tax Credit for Qualifying Charitable Organizations. The tax credit allows a dollar-for-dollar credit of up to $400 for single or head-of-households or $800 for married taxpayers filing jointly on 2020 Arizona income taxes if made by Thursday, April 15 (this date remains unchanged even though the U.S. Department of Treasury has extended the federal filing due date for income taxes to May 17). Donations can be applied to 2021 Arizona income taxes if you prefer.

Some nonprofits participating in Arizona Gives Day may also qualify for the Qualifying Foster Charitable Organizations (QFCO) Tax Credit, which allows an additional $500 credit for single or head-of-households or $1,000 for married taxpayers filing jointly. Check with your tax advisor for more information.

