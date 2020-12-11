Arizona GOP chief asks U.S. high court to void Monday's Electoral College deadline

PHOENIX — State GOP chief Kelli Ward is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to void federal laws that set Monday’s deadline for the vote of the Electoral College.
In a last-ditch effort to salvage her case, attorney Jack Wilenchik argues that Ward was denied her legal right to inspect all the ballots cast in preparing her lawsuit claiming that President Trump really outpolled Joe Biden in Arizona. Instead, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner permitted inspection of a random sample.
Warner, in limiting what Ward could review, pointed out that federal law required all legal disputes over the presidential election to be completed no later than this past Tuesday. That is known as the “safe harbor” deadline for resolving electoral issues.
And a separate statute says the electors pledged to the winning candidate cast their vote this coming Monday.
Warner threw out Ward’s lawsuit, finding no fraud or misconduct in the Arizona election. The Arizona Supreme Court unanimously agreed with the trial judge’s finding.
But Wilenchik, in his Friday filing, asks the high court to both void the federal deadlines and give Ward more time to prove her allegations that when all the ballots are examined the state’s 11 electoral votes will go to Trump.
“Where the state courts make a final determination of an action without affording the parties a proper opportunity to present evidence, they violate the due process clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” he said.
But for Wilenchik to win that point, he has to convince the nation’s high court that the federal laws on presidential elections — and, specifically, the deadlines they set — are themselves unconstitutional. And those laws have been on the books since at least 1887.
He argues that the only actual deadline federal law can enforce is the one on Jan. 6, the day that Congress meets to count the electoral votes.
