Arizona GOP lawmakers want to trim government powers during emergencies

Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, has a related measure that is even broader. His HB 2029 seeks to bar state and local governments from requiring someone to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or any variant, or to possess any sort of "immunity passport'' or other evidence of vaccination or immunity.

It goes beyond what government employers can do. The legislation would forbid state and local governments from entering into contracts with any company that imposes a vaccine mandate on its own workers, whether or not there is a declared state of emergency.

"My goal is more to protect the employees from discrimination for not having the shot or having to carry a passport,'' Blackman said.

He compared this to the Jim Crow era where there were laws and policies in some states that enforced racial segregation. "Folks were discriminated against because of their color,'' he said. "I'm saying this is the same thing.''

He said that's why he wants to expand protections against mandatory vaccinations to workers at private firms. "I don't believe that we need to fire people from their jobs or hold their jobs over their heads'' for refusing to get vaccinated, he said.