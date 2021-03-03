Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders schools to return to in-person learning

Declaring it's safe, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is ordering all schools to return to in-person and teacher-led instruction.

In an executive order Wednesday, the governor said that standards developed by the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control show that 12 of the state's 15 counties have sufficiently curbed COVID-19 to the point where it is safe. That includes the state's two largest counties — Pima and Maricopa.

"Arizona's students need to be back in the classroom," Ducey said in a prepared statement. And he said that more than half the state's schools are open, offering at least an in-person option.

"More schools need to follow their lead and pave the way for equitable education options for every Arizona student," he said.

There is an opt out of sorts.

Ducey's order spells out that schools must notify parents "within a reasonable time period" that in-person instruction will resume. But it does require them to continue to offer virtual instruction for students "upon request from a parent or guardian."

Ducey pointed out that teachers have been given priority for getting vaccinated.