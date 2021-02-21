Arizona Gov. Ducey hopeful about GOP's future, says it will be helped by Democrat Biden

Ducey said this purity test is not universal throughout the party.

“What I would think is more common is the Ronald Reagan posture of ‘someone who is 80% my friend is not 20% my enemy,’ ” he said.

Still, he can’t deny what is happening.

“Right now there is a discussion around purity and these tests that are going on,” Ducey said. “And I’m hopeful we can get past it and get focused on ideas, an agenda, and actually moving good thoughts forward.”

For the moment, it is Kelli Ward, chair of the state party, that is its public face. And she’s the one who keeps getting the publicity, locally and nationally.

“Only because you keep talking about her,” Ducey responded. He suggested that too much attention is being paid not just to Ward but to whoever chairs the party at a given time.

“Party chairmen used to have an outsize role,” he said. “They would make decisions in smoke-filled rooms on who the candidate was and who could participate in the primary and who the winner would be.

“None of that exists anymore.”