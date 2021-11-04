Arizona governor, attorney general to fight COVID rules for private companies

Karamargin said his boss agrees with Brnovich that what Biden and OSHA are doing is beyond their legal reach.

He said this is different than normal workplace hazard rules that are within OSHA's authority. More to the point, he said there's no epidemiological basis.

"The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control itself has identified the places most likely to be the source of the transmission as homes and mass gatherings, not workplaces," he said.

Less clear is whether Ducey will take other action in an attempt to thwart — or at least delay — implementation of the rule here.

Arizona, along with 20 other states, has been given the authority to enforce federal OSHA regulations. But that requires them to enact their own rules that are at least as effective as what the feds want.

Karamargin said the state Industrial Commission, which operates the state worker safety program, will be preparing a response to the new federal rules. But he said he could not say at this point what that response will be.

There are, however, long-term implications to states ignoring federal rules. Arizona could lose its self-regulation authority, a move that would force employers here to have to deal directly with federal inspectors.