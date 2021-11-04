Arizona governor defends using COVID funds to penalize schools with mask rules

Mistlebauer, for his part, said the feds are making too much of it.

"The state wants to ensure that low-income students are not disproportionately affected by mask mandate rules and school closures," he wrote.

It starts, he said, with the fact that not all families have access to a reliable internet connection. And Mistlebauer said that children living in the poorest 20% of U.S. neighborhoods will experience "the most damaging and long-lasting effects of school closures."

But Adeyemo, in his letter to Ducey, made no mention of the governor's decision to divide up the cash only among schools that were open for in-person instruction. Instead, the federal official said the issue is denying a share to those schools that have decided to require that faculty and students wear face coverings.

He said the purpose of the money is to "mitigate the fiscal effects stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency." And that, he said, includes supporting efforts to actually stop the spread of the virus.

And Adeyemo said the state cannot impose conditions on receipt of these dollars to acting in ways "that would undermine efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 or discourage compliance with evidence-based solutions for stopping the spread."