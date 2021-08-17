Arizona governor financially penalizing schools with mask mandates

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is financially penalizing schools that impose mask mandates while offering vouchers to parents whose students attend one of those schools.
The governor on Tuesday said he will divide up $163 million that the state got through the American Rescue Plan to boost per-pupil funding.
But the catch is that the dollars will be available to district and charter schools "following all state laws" as of Aug. 27. And the governor contends that schools that are requiring students and staff to wear masks are not in compliance.
That conclusion comes just a day after a judge ruled that the statute approved by the legislature banning mask mandates is not now in effect. In fact, Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Randall Warner said it won't take effect until at least Sept. 29.
But gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin said that, as far as his boss is concerned, if schools want a share of that extra cash they had better rescind those mask policies a month earlier.
"These are discretionary funds," he said. "This is the date that we believe will give districts time to get into compliance with state law."
And Karamargin brushed aside the court ruling that says districts that have mask mandates now are legally entitled to keep them until Sept. 29 without breaking the law, saying that's irrelevant with what the governor believes he has the power to do.
"The eligibility requirements of the grant are spelled out," he said.
"They need to be in compliance for these discretionary grant funds by Aug. 27," Karamargin said. "If they want to be eligible for the grants, they should do so by Aug. 27."
Ducey is using the same reasoning — that these are federal dollars over which he alone has discretion — to provide up to $7,000 to parents for vouchers to send their children to private or parochial schools. And here, too, Karamargin rejected the idea that the governor has no authority to expand who is eligible for what are formally known as "empowerment scholarship accounts."
"Do you have some indication he doesn't have the authority?" he responded. And Karamargin said that he needs no legislative permission given these aren't state dollars subject to appropriation.
"These are American Rescue Act funds," he said. "They are funds made available to Arizona for the governor to use as he sees fit."
The voucher plan is a variant on a decision earlier this month by the Florida Board of Education to give vouchers to parents who contend that mask requirements in public schools amounts to harassment of their children. That came after Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican like Ducey, ordered that agency to come up with ways to pressure school districts against creating mask mandates and punish them if they do.
Joe Thomas, president of the Arizona Education Association, called the moves "surprising and disappointing."
"The governor never wastes an opportunity to spend more money on private school vouchers and seemingly take it away from public schools," he said. And Thomas said the moves "incentivize putting students in danger."