Arizona governor financially penalizing schools with mask mandates

"The eligibility requirements of the grant are spelled out," he said.

"They need to be in compliance for these discretionary grant funds by Aug. 27," Karamargin said. "If they want to be eligible for the grants, they should do so by Aug. 27."

Ducey is using the same reasoning — that these are federal dollars over which he alone has discretion — to provide up to $7,000 to parents for vouchers to send their children to private or parochial schools. And here, too, Karamargin rejected the idea that the governor has no authority to expand who is eligible for what are formally known as "empowerment scholarship accounts."

"Do you have some indication he doesn't have the authority?" he responded. And Karamargin said that he needs no legislative permission given these aren't state dollars subject to appropriation.

"These are American Rescue Act funds," he said. "They are funds made available to Arizona for the governor to use as he sees fit."