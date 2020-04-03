Ducey orders barbers, salons, playgrounds in Arizona to close due to coronavirus

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey today ordered the shuttering of barbers, beauty parlors, nail salons and spas, conceding there's no way to operate them safely.

The edict, which takes effect at 5 p.m. Saturday, April 4, also further narrows his original list of "essential services.'' He will now require the closure of any amenities at public parks "that do not allow for recommended physical distancing or proper hygiene.'' That includes everything from basketball courts and playgrounds to public restrooms.

But his order today does spell out that public parks "shall remain open to the greatest extent possible.''

Also closing under the governor's order will be swap meets; and communal pools at hotels, condos and apartment complexes.

The new order comes nearly two weeks after questions were first raised about the governor's decision to not only allow barber shops and hair salons to remain open but to specifically prohibit the state's 91 cities and towns and 15 counties from using local orders to shutter them.