Arizona governor, secretary of state argue over election procedures

PHOENIX — The top elected officials of the two major parties are squabbling over election procedures. Hanging in the balance is the ability to vote for people in some nursing homes, hospitals and other places who can’t physically fill out ballots themselves but also can’t have visitors due to COVID-19.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs gave her blessing to allowing members of “special election boards” to help people fill out their ballots via telephone or video conference. She said that can be necessary when the facilities do not allow in-person visits, the normal procedure for board members to assist voters, because of COVID-19 restrictions.

But Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, in a letter to Hobbs, says there’s no legal basis for the “experiment” she has proposed.

“These policy changes should be suspended immediately so that Arizonans can continue to have confidence and faith in the integrity of our election system,” Ducey wrote.

Hobbs responded by telling Ducey the procedures were developed “in close collaboration with your staff and the Arizona Department of Health Services.”

Ducey, however, said it is “simply not an accurate representation” that what Hobbs and her staff showed them is what she wants to do.

Also, he said, “They are not election law experts, and do not have the authority to circumvent the legislative process or the election procedures manual process clearly defined by law,” he said.

Late Wednesday the governor upped the ante, asking Attorney General Mark Brnovich, also a Republican, to look into Hobbs’ action.