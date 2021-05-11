Arizona governor signs controversial bill to remove some people from early voting list

That statement drew objections from several Republican lawmakers who said that Senate rules preclude lawmakers from questioning the motives of others. Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, cautioned him to stick to the merits of the measure.

Quezada, however, would not back down. "We cannot separate those issues,'' he said.

Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tempe, was also pointed in his criticism. "It makes me think you don't like who votes — or who has the potential to vote,'' he said.

"This bill looks like nothing more than a ruse to disenfranchise voters that you don't like,'' Mendez continued. "You're not trying to stop fraud. You're trying to pick and choose who gets to vote conveniently.''

Engel said there are reasons that people don't vote in every election. Perhaps they're not excited by candidates who are on the ballot in a given year, or they are turned off by the partisanship, she said. Some may just have higher priorities, Engel said.

That drew derision from Leach. "The best country in the world, and you have an opportunity to participate in it,'' he said. "But it's not at the top of somebody's list?''