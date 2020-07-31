Arizona gyms should be allowed to reopen, former state health director says

Arizona’s former state health director says Governor Doug Ducey is “scientifically wrong” in lumping gyms and fitness centers with bars as places that cannot safely be operated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no reason to keep these facilities closed any longer if they comply with the standards already proposed by current Health Director Cara Christ, Will Humble said in a document obtained by Capitol Media Services.

In fact, he said, any gym or fitness center that meets those standards actually would pose less of a risk to public health than grocery and other retail stores that now are allowed to operate.

The formal declaration comes as part of a lawsuit by Mountainside Fitness which on Monday hopes to convince Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Timothy Thomason that he should overrule the governor’s order that declares gyms and fitness centers cannot currently open, no matter what steps they take.

Hanging in the balance is not just the 18 locations of the locally owned operation.

It could provide a basis to force the governor to give the go-ahead for other gyms and fitness centers around the state to reopen if they also agree to meet the standards — something that Ducey and Christ have so far prevented them from even trying.

Gyms and fitness centers had originally been closed in March, along with various other businesses, in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Two months later Ducey agreed to ease up on those restrictions if gyms met guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that requires “strict physical distancing and sanitation protocols.” Based on that, Mountainside and many other facilities reopened.