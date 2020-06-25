Arizona has $127M available in rental assistance, but only $1M is reaching people who need it

More than $127 million in rental assistance is available in Arizona but so far less than $1 million has reached the people who need it.

The slow rollout of the CARES Act funding has been a big disappointment, said Arizona Rep. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson. Earlier this week, she was joined by 32 other state legislators in asking Gov. Doug Ducey to extend until January his executive order barring evictions for people struggling due to COVID-19.

The March 24 order — which allows a temporary reprieve for people facing financial hardships, caregiver duties or health risks — is set to expire July 22. Advocates say that while the order is obviously helpful in the short term, it does not go far enough, and that many will soon be overwhelmed with rent debt.

That pending crisis is being compounded by landlords and property owners not getting CARES funding when tenants can’t pay, Engel said.

One possible solution: provide rental assistance automatically to people who qualify for the executive order.

While that makes some sense, that would first require a more streamlined application process, said Daniel Tylutki, interim director for Pima County Community Development and Neighborhood Conservation. Ideally, it would be a process that allows a family to quickly show they are affected by COVID-19 without having to piece together all the typical qualifying documents.