Arizona health department site includes more COVID-19 testing data

The state health department website will now include more data about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Arizona Department of Health Services launched a new dashboard Sunday on its website to include more data on confirmed cases and on commercial testing to better track how the outbreak is evolving, the department said in a news release.

There are now two sections of the dashboard. The first section contains data about confirmed cases including the number of cases, deaths, cases by county, week, age and gender.

The second section includes additional data about testing broken down into similar groups as the confirmed cases data. The second section also shows the percentage of tests where COVID-19 was detected and non detected.

On Monday, March 23, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey issued an executive order requiring commercial labs to report all COVID-19 results. The state health department updates the data every day at 9 a.m.

The data and more information about the COVID-19 outbreak in Arizona can be found at azhealth.gov/COVID19.

As of Sunday morning, the state reported 919 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths caused by the virus. Private testing labs and the state public health lab have collectively conducted 13,872 coronavirus tests.

The first known positive case in the state was on January 26 and the rate of cases has increased since then, with 857 of the 919 confirmed cases coming from tests in the last two weeks, since March 15. Testing has also increased in the last two weeks, with 5,797 tests conducted the week of March 22 and 6,850 tests conducted the week of March 15.