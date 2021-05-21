Arizona health director: Vaccine efforts hampered by lawmakers' negative comments

Some states are getting fairly creative.

In Maryland, for example, Gov. Larry Hogan is launching a special lottery open only to those who have been vaccinated. One person a day will get $40,000 from May 25 through July 3; a grand prize of $400,000 will be awarded July 4.

Christ said Arizona isn’t going quite that far. But she said there is at least one incentive program in the works where the state will partner with the Arizona Diamondbacks where people can come to Chase Field to get vaccinated. She said there will be special events for children.

“And those who get vaccinated may get a free ticket to a future game of their choice,’’ Christ said.

There also has been a shift in how vaccines are being made available.

The initial strategy was those state-run sites, where people were willing to go to get vaccinated, even if it meant showing up for an available slot at 3 a.m.

“We do know, now, we have to make it more convenient,’’ Christ said. That has meant more community-based delivery sites.

For example, Christ said there was a neighborhood vaccination clinic at the Greenfield School in the Roosevelt Elementary School District in Phoenix.