Arizona health experts: Omicron could already be here

Even if the omicron variant inevitably becomes dominate in Arizona, it's still important to sequence samples from COVID-19 cases to learn as much about them as possible, Rigler said.

“We can do follow up with those cases to learn those things that we don't know yet. Like how effective the vaccine or therapeutics are, how severe omicron cases are, how transmissible they are," she said. "All of those questions can't be answered until you have the sequencing data available to identify cases of that particular variant."

Genomic sequencing has lagged behind the spread of omicron cases across the entire world. For example, the omicron variant had already spread to multiple countries by the time it was discovered.

Researchers in Europe said that omicron cases had already arrived there by the time the first cases were detected in South Africa.

Over the past three months less than 3% of countywide samples from positive PCR tests have been sequenced, according TGen's sequencing dashboard.

Dr. Theresa Cullen, the director of Pima County’s health department, would like to see this number between 8% to 15%, she said, adding that she does think it will increase in the near future.