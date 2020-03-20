Arizona health officials: Vigilance matters more than widespread testing in coronavirus fight

As the number of known coronavirus cases continues to increase throughout the state and the nation, Arizona health department officials say widespread testing is not critical for assessing the crisis.

It’s information Jessica Rigler, assistant director of public health preparedness for the Arizona Department of Health Services, hopes will ease anxiety about the lack of available testing due to supply shortages and other factors.

As of Friday afternoon, there are 63 known cases of coronavirus in Arizona, including eight in Pima County.

Widespread testing is not necessarily that important, she said, and the role of so-called drive-thru or drive-up testing for COVID-19 should be reserved mostly for health-care workers who are monitoring their health and for people who work with vulnerable populations.

Dr. Cara Christ, the director of the state Department of Health Services, said Friday that Arizonans should pretty much forget about getting testing to determine if they have the virus.

“We continue to face a national shortage of test collection supplies and lab reagents,” Christ said. “There are not enough tests at this time for everyone who wants to be tested.”

But she said that, for those who do not have extreme symptoms like difficulty breathing, knowing whether they have COVID-19 or something else won’t really help them.

“It’s important to be clear: There is no specific treatment for this disease,” Christ said. “And the result of a COVID-19 test will not change your clinical treatment while you are sick.”