Arizona Hearing Specialists holding diaper drive for Nogales clinic

Arizona Hearing Specialists is hosting a diaper drive for St. Andrew’s Children Clinic. The business is asking for donations of new and sealed packages of infant, child and adult diapers through March 21.
All diaper donations are tax deductible and can be dropped off at any of three AHS locations:
- Northwest Tucson — 7574 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Ventana and Foothills area — 6969 E. Sunrise Dr., No. 200.
- Green Valley — 512 E. Whitehouse Canyon Road., No. 196.
St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic is a nonprofit, nondenominational health-care clinic in Nogales, Arizona. Its mission is to provide free, specialized medical care to children living in Mexico who do not have access to care or treatment.
For information about St. Andrew’s Children’s Clinic, please visit www.standrewsclinic.org
The AHS audiologists and staff volunteer their time and services monthly, which includes servicing donated hearing aids and fitting them for children in need.