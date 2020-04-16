Arizona hospital ventilators, beds adequate for coronavirus surge, new data shows

Arizona hospitals appear to have enough beds and ventilators to handle an anticipated surge in COVID-19 patients, new data and analysis shows.

Since Arizona began to see its first infections from the virus that causes COVID-19 in March, the public’s concern has been mostly about whether the state has enough hospital beds and ventilators for patients that might need them.

It’s information that’s been hard to come by until this week, when both the Arizona Department of Health Services and a medical researcher with the University of Arizona’s College of Public Health delivered this promising message: we should be OK.

This is a shift from late March, when Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered the state’s hospitals to come up with plans to increase bed capacity by 50% within the next month, and to have half of those new beds ready by April 10.

Ducey’s executive order came a day after state health director Dr. Cara Christ said the number of hospital beds at the time was unlikely to meet the anticipated need of this first surge, expected to come toward the end of April.

The state at that time also did not know how many ventilators were in circulation because reporting by hospitals was not mandatory. At one point earlier in March, Christ said there were only 172 ventilators known to the state, with 100% of those in use at the time.

Christ announced on Wednesday, April 15, that of the 1,500 ventilators they now know are in Arizona’s hospitals, 75% are available, with COVID-19 patients accounting for 50% of the ones that are currently in use.