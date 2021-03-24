Arizona House panel OKs bill that would overturn Pima County ban on 'conversion therapy'

This new, narrower version about local restrictions was stripped onto an unrelated bill dealing with the sale of state lands. And it was debated not in a health committee but one that is supposed to be dealing with criminal justice issues.

Rep. Walt Blackman, R-Snowflake, who chairs the panel, sought to limit discussion about what some witnesses said would be the practical effects of SB 1269.

“This bill does not mention conversation therapy,” he said, saying it’s only about allowing health professions to operate their businesses without worrying about local controls.

That did not convince Hernandez. “Let’s not play games here,” she said. “I am not stupid and neither is the community.”

Hernandez asked Leach that if this really has nothing to do with conversion therapy, whether he would be willing to amend it to ensure that it did not overturn local laws banning the practice. Leach responded that he’s willing to talk about changes — but not if it involves allowing individual communities to maintain their own regulations on therapy.

Rep. Raquel Teran, D-Phoenix, said that proves the point that this is not just a generic measure to protect mental health professionals.