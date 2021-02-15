Arizona House panel votes to give police more arrest options at demonstrations

Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, the author of the legislation, does not deny it is designed to have some deterrent effect.

“We have to be stronger and give anybody that chooses to exercise their First Amendment right a moment of pause before they decide to not peacefully assemble,” he said. But Roberts said anyone who is engaged in a peaceful protest has nothing to fear.

Neff, however, said that’s not the way it would work. She said it adds new penalties to “disorderly assembly.”

“Disorderly assembly is a very broad term and is subject to abuse just on its own,” Neff said.

“There are innocent actors that get tied up into this as well, where one protester or another may engage in some form of violent assembly (with) other people around them,” she said. “And then the entire protest is deemed a disorderly assembly and all the people end up being punished due to innocent conduct.”

Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, said he doesn’t read the bill that way. He said someone can be arrested only if he or she engages in the existing crimes of unlawful assembly or riot “and then does extra stuff.”

Unlawful assembly, Kavanagh said, is what happens when police have declared it that, requiring everyone to leave.