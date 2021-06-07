Arizona House rejects tax-cut plan by one vote

PHOENIX — A lone Republican lawmaker united with House Democrats Monday to quash at least part of a proposal for sharp cuts in taxes for the wealthiest.
Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, said he is not buying the arguments by Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP leaders that permanently cutting $1.9 billion in income taxes would lead to future economic growth. He cited the collapse of revenue in Kansas following a sharp cut in that state's income taxes in 2012.
House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, responded, in essence, that we're not in Kansas.
He said the cuts in Kansas were sharper. Arizona's economy is growing and people and businesses continue to move here, he added. "We have excess revenues, not declines,'' Toma said.
Cook, however, was unwilling to buy that assumption on faith. He said it is wrong to make such a major change in tax policy without looking closer at the impact — and in a proposal that never got a public hearing.
"Doesn't that bother you?'' he asked.
"Lots of things bother me,'' Toma responded. "Cutting taxes does not bother me in the least.''
Cook has said he will support some form of tax cuts. But not this package.
One part would create a single 2.5% income tax rate. That compares with the current four tiers which run from 2.59% on taxable income up to $53,000 for married couples, with a top rate of 4.5% on amounts above $318,000.
The other would impose an absolute cap of 4.5% on the total income taxes of any individual. As that includes the voter-approved 3.5% surcharge on incomes above $500,000 for couples, it would effectively mean a 1% tax on all other earnings.
Without those two changes, the top tax rate on the most wealthy is 8% — the current 4.5% top bracket plus the 3.5% surcharge.
Toma said it makes sense to focus tax relief on those at the top of the income scale."They're the ones that make the jobs and create the economic conditions that benefit the entire state,'' he said.
That drew a sharp retort from House Minority Leader Reginald Bolding, D-Laveen.
"The reality is, without these working-class people there wouldn't be jobs, there wouldn't be an economy, there wouldn't be people making sure that people in Arizona have the ability to stand up and to be able to do the things that they want to do here in Arizona,'' he said.
The failure of the House to get the requisite 31 votes leaves not just the tax cuts but the state's entire $12.8 billion budget in limbo.