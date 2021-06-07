Arizona House rejects tax-cut plan by one vote

PHOENIX — A lone Republican lawmaker united with House Democrats Monday to quash at least part of a proposal for sharp cuts in taxes for the wealthiest.

Rep. David Cook, R-Globe, said he is not buying the arguments by Gov. Doug Ducey and GOP leaders that permanently cutting $1.9 billion in income taxes would lead to future economic growth. He cited the collapse of revenue in Kansas following a sharp cut in that state's income taxes in 2012.

House Majority Leader Ben Toma, R-Peoria, responded, in essence, that we're not in Kansas.

He said the cuts in Kansas were sharper. Arizona's economy is growing and people and businesses continue to move here, he added. "We have excess revenues, not declines,'' Toma said.

Cook, however, was unwilling to buy that assumption on faith. He said it is wrong to make such a major change in tax policy without looking closer at the impact — and in a proposal that never got a public hearing.

"Doesn't that bother you?'' he asked.

"Lots of things bother me,'' Toma responded. "Cutting taxes does not bother me in the least.''

Cook has said he will support some form of tax cuts. But not this package.